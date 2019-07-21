Financial Analysis: GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) vs. International Monetary Systems (NYSE:ITNM)

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares GrubHub and International Monetary Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrubHub 4.97% 6.14% 4.41% International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GrubHub and International Monetary Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrubHub 1 7 16 1 2.68 International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

GrubHub presently has a consensus price target of $110.65, indicating a potential upside of 46.85%. Given GrubHub’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GrubHub is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GrubHub and International Monetary Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrubHub $1.01 billion 6.82 $78.48 million $1.23 61.26 International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GrubHub has higher revenue and earnings than International Monetary Systems.

Volatility and Risk

GrubHub has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Monetary Systems has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GrubHub beats International Monetary Systems on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com. The company also provides corporate program that offers employees with various food and ordering options, including options for individual meals, group ordering, and catering, as well as proprietary tools that consolidate various food ordering into a single online account. In addition, it offers Allmenus.com and MenuPages.com, which provide an aggregated database of approximately 440,000 menus from restaurants in 50 U.S. states; Grubhub for Restaurants, a responsive Web application that can be accessed from computers and mobile devices, as well as Grubhub-provided tablets; point of sale (POS) integration, which allows restaurants to manage Grubhub orders and update their menus directly from their existing POS system; and Website and mobile application design and hosting services for restaurants, as well as technology and fulfillment services, including order transmission and customer relationship management tools. The company was formerly known as GrubHub Seamless Inc. and changed its name to Grubhub Inc. in February 2014. Grubhub Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

International Monetary Systems Company Profile

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

