Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,093,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,975. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51. Flex has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.80.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Flex had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flex will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 12,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $123,872.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,118,171 shares in the company, valued at $10,745,623.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 19,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $188,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,902 shares of company stock worth $1,487,783 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 646.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

