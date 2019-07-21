Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:FEDU opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 million, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95. Four Seasons Edu has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter. Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) stock. Dalton Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:FEDU) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,050 shares during the period. Dalton Investments LLC owned about 3.98% of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 50.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including competition workshops and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

