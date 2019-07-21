Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$127.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$125.00 to C$127.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Detour Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

TSE FNV opened at C$117.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$108.51. Franco Nevada has a one year low of C$76.53 and a one year high of C$118.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 157.36.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$239.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Franco Nevada will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Franco Nevada news, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.00, for a total value of C$848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,180,734. Also, Director David Harquail sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.70, for a total value of C$1,047,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,942,960.80. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,567,660 over the last ninety days.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

