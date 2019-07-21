Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €85.30 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.30 ($99.19) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €82.57 ($96.01).

Shares of ETR FME opened at €67.00 ($77.91) on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €55.44 ($64.47) and a twelve month high of €91.74 ($106.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.05. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €68.38.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

