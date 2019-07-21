FY2019 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.13 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.47. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2020 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $267.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price target on shares of Mammoth Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Compass Point lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.49 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $47.86 and a 12 month high of $96.88. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.87.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 3,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $240,966.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,652.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Keith Cargill acquired 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.83 per share, with a total value of $176,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 120,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,109,429.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,092,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,816,000 after acquiring an additional 304,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

