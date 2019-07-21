FY2020 Earnings Estimate for United States Steel Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of United States Steel in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United States Steel’s FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 7.92%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on X. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America set a $77.00 target price on Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Vertical Group raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 target price on Commercial Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $70.00 price objective on Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

X opened at $15.07 on Friday. United States Steel has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $38.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 1,151.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

