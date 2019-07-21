FY2021 EPS Estimates for Altus Midstream Cut by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:ALTM)

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Altus Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.54.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.85 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALTM. Citigroup upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Shares of Altus Midstream stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.00. Altus Midstream has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

In other news, CEO D. Clay Bretches bought 15,000 shares of Altus Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,000 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth $3,221,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,752,000 after purchasing an additional 750,525 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 63,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 43,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,438,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,286,000 after purchasing an additional 40,090 shares during the last quarter.

