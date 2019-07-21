Garrett Motion Inc Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Garrett Motion in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Garrett Motion’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.79 million. Garrett Motion’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Garrett Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE:GTX opened at $14.45 on Friday. Garrett Motion has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $669,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 200.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

