GATX (NYSE:GATX) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.85-5.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.04.

GATX opened at $75.12 on Friday. GATX has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $91.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.70.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.46. GATX had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $359.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GATX will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. Mizuho set a $87.00 price objective on GATX and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other news, VP William M. Muckian sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $315,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.