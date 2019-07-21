Genedrive’s (GDR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genedrive (LON:GDR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GDR opened at GBX 17.50 ($0.23) on Thursday. Genedrive has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 31.90 ($0.42). The firm has a market cap of $5.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 20.06.

Get Genedrive alerts:

In other Genedrive news, insider Ian David Gilham bought 51,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £9,737.50 ($12,723.77).

About Genedrive

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. It operates through three divisions: Preclinical Research Services, Pharmacogenomic Services, and Diagnostics.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Genedrive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genedrive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.