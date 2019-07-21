Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Getty Realty reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Getty Realty.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $33.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 million.

GTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

NYSE GTY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.05. The company had a trading volume of 91,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,303. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Getty Realty by 206.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.