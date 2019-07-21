Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $151.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.63 million.

GBCI stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.84 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.77%.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price target on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles sold 25,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $1,024,087.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

