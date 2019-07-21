GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. HSBC set a €11.20 ($13.02) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Total in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,710 ($22.34) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,536.87 ($20.08).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,646.40 ($21.51) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.97. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,408.80 ($18.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,658 ($21.66). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,595.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 942.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,568 ($20.49) per share, with a total value of £7,181.44 ($9,383.82). Over the last three months, insiders bought 482 shares of company stock valued at $755,935.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

