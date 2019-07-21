Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. offers content and connectivity services for the airline industry. It provides airlines with in-flight video content, e-commerce and information services. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Global Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Global Eagle Entertainment alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENT. Northland Securities set a $2.00 target price on Global Eagle Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of NationalResearchCorp . in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.30.

Shares of ENT stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Global Eagle Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $166.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Eagle Entertainment will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Leddy acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Leddy acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,249,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,613.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,711,012 shares of company stock worth $1,929,110. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Global Eagle Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Global Eagle Entertainment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Global Eagle Entertainment by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,934,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 282,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.