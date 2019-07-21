Golden Star Resources Ltd. to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Golden Star Resources in a report released on Wednesday, July 17th. Desjardins analyst R. Ray expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. National Bank Financial cut Golden Star Resources from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.08.

NYSEAMERICAN GSS opened at $4.49 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $67.26 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 134.3% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

