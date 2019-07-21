Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY)

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

CODYY stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57.

COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

