Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.75 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GECC opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $91.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70. Great Elm Capital has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 million. Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 69.44%.

In other news, insider Adam M. Kleinman purchased 10,000 shares of Great Elm Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter A. Reed purchased 3,143 shares of Great Elm Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,715.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,143 shares of company stock worth $128,876 and have sold 590,700 shares worth $5,094,035. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 59,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 297,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 123,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

