Head-To-Head Comparison: CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) versus Companhia Paranaense de Energia (OTCMKTS:ELP)

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get CENTRICA PLC/S alerts:

This table compares CENTRICA PLC/S and Companhia Paranaense de Energia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CENTRICA PLC/S N/A N/A N/A Companhia Paranaense de Energia 10.21% 9.49% 4.41%

Dividends

CENTRICA PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.8%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. CENTRICA PLC/S pays out 139.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Companhia Paranaense de Energia pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CENTRICA PLC/S and Companhia Paranaense de Energia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CENTRICA PLC/S 1 9 0 0 1.90 Companhia Paranaense de Energia 0 3 1 0 2.25

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of CENTRICA PLC/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

CENTRICA PLC/S has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CENTRICA PLC/S and Companhia Paranaense de Energia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CENTRICA PLC/S $39.62 billion 0.16 $244.27 million $0.59 7.79 Companhia Paranaense de Energia $3.92 billion 0.92 $384.97 million $1.35 9.75

Companhia Paranaense de Energia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CENTRICA PLC/S. CENTRICA PLC/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Companhia Paranaense de Energia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia beats CENTRICA PLC/S on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CENTRICA PLC/S

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets. The company also provides installation, repair, and maintenance services for domestic central heating, plumbing and drains, and gas and kitchen appliances; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment; and water heaters, as well as offers breakdown services. In addition, it is involved in the procurement, trading, and optimization of energy; and supplies energy efficiency solutions and technologies to residential customers. Further, the company produces and processes gas and oil; develops new fields to maintain reserves; constructs, owns, and exploits infrastructure; and engages in the social enterprise investment fund activities. Additionally, it provides vehicle leasing, commercial, and insurance services, as well as energy management products and services; and operates a gas storage, and franchise network. The company also provides sea freight water transport services. It primarily supplies energy and services to approximately 25 million customers under the British Gas, Direct Energy, and Bord Gáis Energy brands. The company was formerly known as Yieldtop plc and changed its name to Centrica plc in December 1996. Centrica plc was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia  COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 394 municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, Internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband Internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 39,377 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 812 kilometers in the State of Paraná. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for CENTRICA PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENTRICA PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.