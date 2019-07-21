Head-To-Head Comparison: SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) and Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems (OTCMKTS:NIMU)

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) and Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems (OTCMKTS:NIMU) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR and Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR $2.73 billion 5.35 $412.45 million $1.31 34.61 Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems $10,000.00 790.10 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR and Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR and Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR N/A N/A N/A Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems N/A N/A -177.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems does not pay a dividend. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR beats Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands. Sonova Holding operates through sales channels, including independent healthcare professionals, government agencies, clinics, and retail network, as well as through Sonova-owned wholesale companies and independent distributors. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. The company was formerly known as Phonak Holding AG and changed its name to Sonova Holding AG in August 2007. Sonova Holding AG was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland.

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems Company Profile

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of a line of motorized, non-invasive, whole body, and periodic acceleration platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers Exer-Rest line of acceleration therapeutic platforms, including the Exer-Rest AT3800 and the Exer-Rest AT4700 models, which are whole body periodic acceleration therapeutic devices to healthy individuals, as well as for physicians and their patients. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

