Head-To-Head Contrast: Waitr (WTRH) versus Its Competitors

Waitr (NASDAQ: WTRH) is one of 131 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Waitr to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.4% of Waitr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Waitr shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Waitr and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waitr 0 0 6 0 3.00 Waitr Competitors 1153 4920 8699 388 2.55

Waitr currently has a consensus target price of $13.78, suggesting a potential upside of 163.48%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 3.54%. Given Waitr’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Waitr is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Waitr and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Waitr $69.27 million -$34.31 million -2.40 Waitr Competitors $2.87 billion $449.01 million 14.27

Waitr’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Waitr. Waitr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Waitr and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waitr N/A -15.75% -11.81% Waitr Competitors 3.28% 9.73% 2.24%

Summary

Waitr competitors beat Waitr on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc. provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

