Health Catalyst (HCAT) Announces July 25th IPO

Health Catalyst (HCAT) plans to raise $129 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, July 25th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 6,000,000 shares at a price of $20.00-$23.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Health Catalyst generated $127.2 million in revenue and had a net loss of $190 million. Health Catalyst has a market-cap of $732.7 million.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and William Blair acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Piper Jaffray, Evercore ISI, SVB Leerink and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey were co-managers.

Health Catalyst provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Our Solution comprises a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services expertise. Our customers, which are primarily healthcare providers, use our Solution to manage their data, derive analytical insights to operate their organization, and produce measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. We envision a future where all healthcare decisions are data informed. “.

Health Catalyst was founded in 2011 and has 700 employees. The company is located at 3165 Millrock Drive #400, Salt Lake City, UT 84121, US and can be reached via phone at (801) 708-6800 or on the web at http://www.healthcatalyst.com.

