Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $112.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.57 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, insider John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 13,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $419,574.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,758.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 78,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 30,643 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 66,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $18,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

