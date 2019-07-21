Heidelberger Druckmaschinen’s (HDD) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HDD. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Axel Springer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Warburg Research set a €1.45 ($1.69) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a $122.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €1.20 ($1.40) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.04 ($2.37).

ETR HDD opened at €1.00 ($1.16) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.43. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a fifty-two week low of €1.25 ($1.46) and a fifty-two week high of €2.66 ($3.09). The company has a market capitalization of $278.04 million and a PE ratio of 14.26.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

