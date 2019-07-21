Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €100.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HEN3. Main First Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC dropped their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €95.89 ($111.50).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €90.28 ($104.98) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($150.76). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €86.50.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

