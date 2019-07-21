Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Svb Leerink restated a market perform rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Cleveland Research restated a hold rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded Henry Schein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.13.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC opened at $67.50 on Thursday. Henry Schein has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.44.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $290,007.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,036.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Brons sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $124,747.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,618.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,572,423 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,677,000 after purchasing an additional 47,397 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,038,000 after purchasing an additional 161,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.