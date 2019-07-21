Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC set a $46.00 price target on shares of Aqua America and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Peel Hunt reissued an under review rating on shares of Motif Bio in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Food Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,035 ($13.52).

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

Shares of HFG stock opened at GBX 927 ($12.11) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Hilton Food Group has a 52 week low of GBX 880 ($11.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,096 ($14.32). The stock has a market cap of $757.39 million and a PE ratio of 23.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 967.63.

In other news, insider Robert Watson sold 65,242 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38), for a total transaction of £668,078.08 ($872,962.34). Also, insider Philip Heffer sold 50,296 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.94), for a total transaction of £497,930.40 ($650,634.26).

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.