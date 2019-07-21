Iamgold (TSE:IMG) PT Raised to C$5.25

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.75 to C$5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.85% from the stock’s current price.

IMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Detour Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.29.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Shares of IMG stock opened at C$4.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.16. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of -20.58. Iamgold has a 52-week low of C$3.08 and a 52-week high of C$7.84.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.