IBM Expected to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $3.56 Per Share (NYSE:IBM)

IBM (NYSE:IBM) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of IBM in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.62. Wedbush also issued estimates for IBM’s FY2019 earnings at $13.95 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut News from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura lifted their price objective on IBM from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.65.

IBM stock opened at $149.68 on Friday. IBM has a one year low of $105.94 and a one year high of $154.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.11. IBM had a return on equity of 69.56% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. IBM’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in IBM during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in IBM during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in IBM during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in IBM during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IBM by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kenneth M. Keverian sold 2,227 shares of IBM stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $300,979.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth M. Keverian sold 2,690 shares of IBM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $364,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $940,430. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

