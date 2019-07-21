Imperial Capital Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Imperial Capital reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $49.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SSTI. Northland Securities set a $75.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Shotspotter from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xperi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $50.00 target price on shares of Shotspotter and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.12.

Shotspotter stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. Shotspotter has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.15, a P/E/G ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.53.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Shotspotter had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $9.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shotspotter will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shotspotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $90,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ralph A. Clark sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $351,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,684 shares of company stock worth $3,735,644 over the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Shotspotter by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in Shotspotter by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 95,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Shotspotter during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Shotspotter by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Shotspotter by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

