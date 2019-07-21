Independent Research Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) a €88.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

AFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Carl Zeiss Meditec presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €81.19 ($94.40).

Shares of ETR AFX opened at €97.50 ($113.37) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion and a PE ratio of 67.99. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of €60.25 ($70.06) and a 12 month high of €98.60 ($114.65). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

