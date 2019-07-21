Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13. Innoviva has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 66.02 and a current ratio of 66.01. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Innoviva had a return on equity of 1,674.72% and a net margin of 151.35%. The firm had revenue of $55.18 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innoviva will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVA. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Innoviva by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Innoviva by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innoviva by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Innoviva by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Innoviva by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.