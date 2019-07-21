Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

INSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Vermillion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Securities reduced their price target on Aquabounty Technologies from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Inseego in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Inseego presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.07.

NASDAQ INSG opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $399.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.75 and a beta of 0.46. Inseego has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $48.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inseego will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Miller sold 3,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $18,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,095,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 45,008 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 15,447.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 320,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 318,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 207,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

