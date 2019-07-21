Insider Selling: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Insider Sells 7,689 Shares of Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) insider David S. Goone sold 7,689 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $707,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ICE opened at $90.77 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $92.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.93. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $34,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $46,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.26.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.