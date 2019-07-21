International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s (IAG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IAG. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of to a reduce rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 654.62 ($8.55).

IAG stock opened at GBX 450.10 ($5.88) on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 12-month low of GBX 431.80 ($5.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 718.40 ($9.39). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 459.55.

In other news, insider William Matthew Walsh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.61), for a total transaction of £253,000 ($330,589.31).

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

