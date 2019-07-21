International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Speedway Corporation is a leading promoter of motorsports activities, currently promoting more than 100 racing events annually as well as numerous other motorsports-related activities. The Company owns and/or operates 13 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities, including Daytona International Speedway in Florida (home of the DAYTONA 500); Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama; Michigan International Speedway located outside Detroit; Richmond Raceway in Virginia; Auto Club Speedway of Southern CaliforniaSM near Los Angeles; Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas; Phoenix Raceway in Arizona; Chicagoland Speedway and Route 66 RacewaySM near Chicago, Illinois; Darlington Raceway in South Carolina; and Watkins Glen International in New York. The Company also owns and operates Motor Racing NetworkSM, the nation’s largest independent sports radio network and Americrown Service CorporationSM, a subsidiary that provides catering services, and food and beverage concessions. “

NASDAQ:ISCA opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. International Speedway has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.72.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). International Speedway had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Speedway will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Derek Muldowney sold 2,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $117,041.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Speedway by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,950,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Speedway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,474,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Speedway by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after purchasing an additional 29,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Speedway by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after purchasing an additional 24,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Speedway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,728,000. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

