Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF’s (PSI) Buy Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

NYSEARCA PSI opened at $56.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.85. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a twelve month low of $41.12 and a twelve month high of $60.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Financial Management lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 325.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 70,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $673,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 2,504.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period.

About Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

