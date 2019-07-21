Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $28.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.65 price target on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $27.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of INVH opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 159.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $28.17.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 37,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $1,028,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 29,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $743,037.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,184 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,529,925 shares of company stock worth $2,037,768,038. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 1,378.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 68,445 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Invitation Homes by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 323,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.