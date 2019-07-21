IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark raised shares of from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Okta to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.40.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $131.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.76. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $241.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.14.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, insider Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.02, for a total value of $131,268.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.10, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,472,833. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $68,325,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,071,000 after purchasing an additional 110,989 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 251.0% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 141,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after purchasing an additional 100,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 712,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,209,000 after purchasing an additional 96,046 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

