Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.25.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $141.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.91. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $163.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $380.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.45 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total value of $53,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,555.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $456,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,489,372.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,221 shares of company stock worth $1,267,422. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.