Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Textron Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Textron in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Textron’s FY2020 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Textron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

TXT stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.93. Textron has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $72.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.40%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

