JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts AltaGas Canada (TSE:ACI) Price Target to C$22.00

AltaGas Canada (TSE:ACI) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ACI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded AltaGas Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Beacon Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas Canada in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

TSE:ACI opened at C$25.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. AltaGas Canada has a 52-week low of C$14.06 and a 52-week high of C$25.54. The company has a market cap of $759.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$23.84.

AltaGas Canada (TSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that AltaGas Canada will post 1.5399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Canada Company Profile

AltaGas Canada Inc, a natural gas distribution utility company, provides rate-regulated utility services in northern British Columbia. It operates in Renewable Energy and Utilities segments. The company also holds interest in the Bear Mountain Wind Park, a 102 MW generating wind facility consisting of 34 turbines, a substation, and transmission and collector lines; and the northwest hydro facilities located in Tahltan first nation territory of Vancouver, British Columbia.

