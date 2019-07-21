JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $140.23 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Valero Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.40.

NYSE JLL opened at $140.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $119.79 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.99.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.81%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,273,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 963,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,693,000 after purchasing an additional 220,600 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 149.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,359,000 after acquiring an additional 172,284 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 18.7% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 981,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,344,000 after acquiring an additional 154,443 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

