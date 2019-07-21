Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Price Target Cut to GBX 330 by Analysts at UBS Group

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated an under review rating on shares of Motif Bio in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Wandisco in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 381.73 ($4.99).

Shares of JUP opened at GBX 378.40 ($4.94) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 393.63. Jupiter Fund Management has a twelve month low of GBX 274.10 ($3.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 454.40 ($5.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17.

In other news, insider Roger Yates bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.93) per share, for a total transaction of £94,250 ($123,154.32). Also, insider Andrew Formica bought 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 362 ($4.73) per share, for a total transaction of £1,802.76 ($2,355.63). Insiders bought 165,498 shares of company stock worth $59,165,276 over the last quarter.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

