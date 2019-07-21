Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.55 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 21.30%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share.

NYSE:KSU opened at $123.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.30.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

In other news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 11,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $1,449,440.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $116,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,361. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.1% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.5% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Kansas City Southern to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on ArcBest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.36.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.