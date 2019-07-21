KeyCorp Trims Ryder System (NYSE:R) Target Price to $75.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryder System’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

R has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital downgraded Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Urban Outfitters from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Vistra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.11.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $58.50 on Thursday. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $79.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.81.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,138 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $71,489.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Jones sold 1,767 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $92,255.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Ryder System by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

