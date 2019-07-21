Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Receives Average Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins restated their average rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.50 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

KL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Vince from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.07.

KL stock opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.08. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of -0.02.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KL. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

