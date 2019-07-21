Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Lannett reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 67.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.55 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 39.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Lannett’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

LCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Lannett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

Lannett stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.98. 1,025,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.70. Lannett has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $235.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.49.

In other Lannett news, Director Jeffrey Farber bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,101,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,186,113.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,050 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Lannett by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lannett by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 240,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 166,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lannett by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,765,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lannett by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 108,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 25,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

