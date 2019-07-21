Lear (NYSE:LEA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $180.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised Arista Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Longbow Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Argus began coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.75.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $132.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $114.45 and a fifty-two week high of $183.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.06 by ($0.06). Lear had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Lear by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 3,467.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 295,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 287,648 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Lear by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Lear by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 35,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

