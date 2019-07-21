LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) versus Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) Financial Review

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) and Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Hexindai pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. LexinFintech does not pay a dividend. Hexindai pays out 250.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.4% of LexinFintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Hexindai shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

LexinFintech has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hexindai has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for LexinFintech and Hexindai, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 0 4 0 3.00 Hexindai 0 0 0 0 N/A

LexinFintech presently has a consensus target price of $16.20, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Given LexinFintech’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than Hexindai.

Profitability

This table compares LexinFintech and Hexindai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech 27.22% 59.67% 16.12% Hexindai 9.02% 4.10% 3.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LexinFintech and Hexindai’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $1.10 billion 1.68 $287.59 million $1.60 7.09 Hexindai $61.33 million 1.83 $5.53 million $0.10 22.30

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than Hexindai. LexinFintech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hexindai, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LexinFintech beats Hexindai on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, third-party commercial banks, consumer finance companies, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, investors of its asset-backed securities, and other licensed financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Hexindai Company Profile

Hexindai Inc. operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

